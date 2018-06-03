Ben Stokes to miss ODIs against Scotland and Australia

Ben Stokes, right, has played 67 one-day internationals for England

Ben Stokes will miss England's one-day international against Scotland on 10 June and the first part of the five-match series against Australia, says the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Stokes, who tore his left hamstring in the build-up to the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley, will return to his county side Durham on Monday.

Middlesex's Dawid Malan has been added to the squad for the game in Edinburgh.

The Australia series begins on 13 June with Kent's Sam Billings called up.

An ECB statement added that Stokes will be "assessed later this week" but it gave no firm indication of when he would return to the side.

The Oval hosts the first ODI in the series against Australia, with further matches following at Cardiff, Trent Bridge, Chester-le-Street and Old Trafford.

England ODI squad versus Scotland: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England ODI squad versus Australia: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Fixtures

June

Scotland v England

10 1st ODI, Edinburgh (11:00 BST)

England v Australia

13 1st ODI, The Oval, (d/n) (13:00 BST)

16 2nd ODI, Cardiff (11:00 BST)

19 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n) (14:00 BST)

21 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (14:00 BST)

24 5th ODI, Old Trafford (11:00 BST)