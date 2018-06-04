One-Day Cup: Worcestershire hope Callum Ferguson will be fit to face Warwickshire

After hitting 192 on his Worcestershire debut, Callum Ferguson then made an unbeaten 159 in his next home game

Worcestershire hope Australian batsman Callum Ferguson will be fit for Thursday's One-Day Cup day-night decider with Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

After making a massive impact with big centuries in his first two home innings for the Pears, Ferguson did not field in Sunday's win over Northants.

"It's a bit of a quad strain," head coach Kevin Sharp told BBC Sport.

"He's batted a long time these last few innings, so it was just a bit of a precautionary thing."

Sharp added: "Hopefully he'll be OK. We didn't want him to be in any trouble for Thursday."

After breaking the county's one-day individual scoring record with his 192 against Leicestershire on his debut, Ferguson then hit an unbeaten 159 in Sunday's win over Northants, which propelled the Pears back to the top of the North Group going into Thursday's showdown with the second-placed Bears.

"He's been a fantastic signing," Sharp told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "We did our research in the winter when we knew we needed cover for Travis Head.

"Callum seemed a very good option. And, from what we've seen from him this past week, he looks a class player."

Callum Ferguson's One-Day Cup record for Worcestershire Opposition Total Balls Mins 4s 6s 'Runs' Leicestershire 192 143 87 21 5 78 Nottinghamshire 6 18 22 1 - 2 Northants 159* 136 209 13 3 89 TOTAL 357 297 318 35 8 169

Moeen free to face Bears

Worcestershire expect to again be without fast bowler Josh Tongue, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury.

"We're not sure of the extent of it," added Sharp. "We're waiting on the results of a scan."

But the Pears will again have use of Moeen Ali for a fifth successive group game, as the Birmingham-born England all-rounder returns to the ground where he started his career with Warwickshire.

"Moeen will be available for us on Thursday," said Sharp. "He then joins up with the England squad the following day."

Moeen has so far been more use with the ball than the bat in the four group games he has played having made just 24 runs including two ducks.

Moeen recorded his limited-overs best figures of 4-33 in the win over Lancashire

But Sharp is keen to point out the overall potential of a Worcestershire side who, in seven group games so far, have topped 300 four times, had 11 half-centurions and two other century-makers, England contender Joe Clarke and Daryl Mitchell having also hit match-winning tons.

"We're a dangerous white-ball team with a lot of skills and power in there," said Sharp. "Other teams are starting to consider us as a team to take notice of.

"It's a team game and we've had some good cameos throughout the campaign, important chip-ins that sometimes go unnoticed but are what can make a good team.

"Thursday night throws up the two teams at the top of the table. It doesn't get any better than that.

"Edgbaston under lights is a picture. There'll be a lot of people there and it should be a belter."

