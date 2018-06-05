One-Day Cup: Adam Lyth & David Willey star as Yorkshire beat Lancashire

Yorkshire batsman Adam Lyth posted his highest List A score, beating his previous best of 136

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Yorkshire 379-7 (50 overs): Lyth 144, Willey 131; Parkinson 2-71, Bailey 2-79 Lancashire 363 (49 overs): Livingstone 79, Jennings 69; Willey 4-59, Rashid 3-64 Yorkshire beat Lancashire by 16 runs Match scorecard

Adam Lyth and David Willey both scored centuries as Yorkshire beat Lancashire to keep alive their hopes of qualifying from their One-Day Cup group.

Lyth (144) and Willey (131) shared a second-wicket partnership of 235 in Yorkshire's 379-7 - a record for them against another first-class county.

Liam Livingstone (79) and Keaton Jennings (69) led the reply as the hosts came close to a successful chase.

But England all-rounder Willey (4-59) ensured the visitors won by 16 runs.

Yorkshire are third in the north group, with their final match at home to Northamptonshire on Thursday (14:00 BST).

With leaders Worcestershire travelling to second-placed Warwickshire, direct progress to the semi-finals is beyond the White Rose county, but they could still secure a home quarter-final.

Yorkshire set new records

Yorkshire won the toss and decided to bat and, after Tom Kohler-Cadmore was trapped lbw by Tom Bailey in the third over, their decision was vindicated as Lyth and Willey put on a record partnership for the county in one-day matches against Lancashire.

Willey started slowly, scoring just three runs from the first 18 deliveries he faced, but then hit 10 fours and four sixes to score his third List A century in 79 balls.

After Willey was bowled by Livingstone, Lyth went on to beat his own previous highest score of 136, before being caught by Rob Jones at long on off Bailey's bowling.

Lyth's departure left the visitors 298-3, but Gary Ballance added a quick-fire 38 to help Yorkshire to an imposing total.

Hosts come close in chase

England Test opener Jennings was dropped on one at extra cover in Lancashire's reply, as the hosts attempted to pull off what would have been a joint-record run chase in one-day cricket in England, before he and Livingstone counter-attacked.

Lancashire captain Livingstone bludgeoned his 79 off 44 balls, scoring four sixes and nine fours, before being brilliantly caught by Matthew Fisher off the bowling of Liam Plunkett.

The hosts were ahead of the run rate but Yorkshire managed to get the breakthroughs they needed and slowed Lancashire's progress as the Red Rose county slumped from 218-2 to 302-8.

Lancashire appeared out of it, needing 57 from the final five overs, but 18 runs off one Plunkett over - including seven wides - gave the home side hope.

But Bailey and Stephen Parry's partnership of 57 for the ninth wicket was broken by Willey, as he bowled the former and snared the latter lbw in the 49th over to seal Yorkshire's victory.