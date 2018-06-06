One-Day Cup: Eoin Morgan hits ton as Middlesex beat Gloucestershire

Eoin Morgan's century came at a strike-rate of nearly 139 and included five sixes and seven fours

Royal London One-Day Cup, Brightside Ground Middlesex 322-3 (50 overs): Stirling 127*, Morgan 100, Cartwright 60* Gloucestershire 289 (48.3 overs): Cockbain 106*, Higgins 65; Franklin 3-42 Middlesex won by 33 runs Match scorecard

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan hit five sixes in a superb 69-ball hundred as Middlesex beat Gloucestershire by 33 runs in the One-Day Cup South Group.

The hosts needed to win in Bristol to have any chance of progressing into the knockout stage.

But Essex's win over Kent meant even victory would not have been enough.

Paul Stirling (127 not out) and Morgan (100) put on 156 in Middlesex's 322-3, and Gloucestershire fell short with 289 despite Ian Cockbain's unbeaten 106.

Morgan, playing his second match since returning from a fractured finger, joined Stirling at the crease in the 13th over and showed a typical combination of composure and big-hitting to accelerate the innings during a profitable third-wicket stand.

Hilton Cartwright's brilliant 60 off 41 balls took Middlesex above 300 and then Gloucestershire slumped to 72-4 in reply, with the impressive James Franklin (3-42) taking two of the early wickets to fall.

Cockbain's spirited knock from 112 balls gave hope, but once Ryan Higgins departed after a run-a-ball 65, the innings petered out with the last five wickets falling for the addition of just 34 runs.