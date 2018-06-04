Scotland v England: Tom Sole injured, Dylan Budge in home squad

Kyle Coetzer (left) leads Scotland as they seek a first win against England

Scotland will be without Tom Sole for Sunday's one-day international with England after the 21-year-old bowler broke his ankle on club duty.

Older brother Chris is in the final 15-man squad for the sold-out match at The Grange in Edinburgh.

Experienced top-order batsman Kyle Coetzer captains the side for what will be his 50th ODI appearance.

All-rounder Dylan Budge, who plays his club cricket at The Grange, could make his full ODI debut.

"This has been our toughest squad to select to date, in terms of having so many players knocking on the door with strong performances," said head coach Grant Bradburn.

"There has been a lot of cricket so far this season and outdoor training has been intense, so the players themselves have had ample opportunities to sort out the current pecking order.

"Quality players have missed selection and are gutted not to feature this time, which is a strong sign of the depth that is evident now through the new regional structure and performance academy."

England, who are warming up for six limited-overs home matches against Australia, were last in Scotland in 2014, winning a rain-affected match in Aberdeen by 39 runs.

The teams met at the World Cup in 2015, with England winning by 119 runs in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Scotland will play two Twenty20 matches with Pakistan at The Grange on 12 and 13 June before a tri-series in the Netherlands, involving Ireland.

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington (vice-captain), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Preston Mommsen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Stuart Whittingham.