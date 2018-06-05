Usman Khawaja: Australian batsman arrives early for Glamorgan stint

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has played 33 Tests for his country

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja will arrive at Glamorgan early as a replacement for compatriot Shaun Marsh.

Khawaja had initially been signed for the T20 Blast, but will now be in Wales for three County Championship matches.

Marsh was called up by Australia for their one-day series against England and missed the county's final four One-Day Cup games.

Marsh and Khawaja will then both play in the T20 competition, which allows two overseas players.

Khawaja is available for the three County Championship matches against Warwickshire at Edgbaston (9-12 June), Derbyshire in Swansea (20-23 June) and Northamptonshire in Cardiff (25-28 June).

"We have been in negotiation with Cricket Australia and Usman ever since Shaun was called up to the Australian one-day team and we are delighted he will be joining us early as cover," said Hugh Morris, Glamorgan's chief executive and director of cricket.

"Usman is a very talented cricketer, who has a fantastic Test record and I'm sure he will do a great job coming in for Shaun and be a positive influence on our young squad."

Khawaja will himself be unavailable for the final match of the T20 Blast campaign because he is on international duty.

The left-hander was due to play all 14 group games, but has been included in the Australia A squad playing in India from 17 August. That is the same date that Glamorgan are due to finish their group matches.

The Welsh county believe Khawaja will only miss that final group game set for 17 August against Surrey in Cardiff.

Glamorgan's T20 Blast start

"We want to congratulate Usman for being selected for the tour of India, it is always a great honour for any player to represent their country," said Morris.

"Usman will still be with us for the majority of the competition and we look forward to seeing him in action in the Blast."

Glamorgan begin their T20 Blast campaign on Friday, 6 July at Hampshire. The quarter-finals will be played on 23-26 August, with the semi-finals and final taking place on 15 September.

Marsh is set to continue as Glamorgan's overseas player for the rest of the county championship season once he returns after the T20 Blast group campaign.