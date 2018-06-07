One-Day Cup: Cameron Delport century guides Leicestershire to win against Durham

Cameron Delport's 122 was his third List A career century

Royal London One-Day Cup, Fischer County Ground Durham 240 (48.4 overs): Davies 61*, McCarthy 43, Richardson 43; Chappell 3-45 Leicestershire 243-5 (44.2 overs): Delport 122, Ackermann 50; Clark 3-18 Leicestershire beat Durham by five wickets Match scorecard

Cameron Delport struck 122 to steer Leicestershire to a five-wicket win against Durham in their final One-Day Cup North Group match.

The left-hander hit 16 fours and two sixes to help the Foxes chase 241 with 34 balls to spare at Grace Road, while Colin Ackerman also made 50.

Durham had Ryan Davies (61 not out) and Barry McCarthy (43) to thank for pushing their earlier total up to 240.

They shared a 100 partnership for the ninth wicket having slumped to 137-8.

England seamer Mark Wood was wicketless in his 10 overs for Durham, who finished bottom of the North Group with just two wins in eight matches.

Graham Clark's late burst of 3-18 in four overs was not enough to prevent Leicestershire from recording just their second win in eight games.