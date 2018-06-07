One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Warwickshire by one wicket to reach semi-finals

Moeen Ali's hundred was the second-quickest century in this season's One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Warwickshire 292-7 (50 overs): Ambrose 75, Rhodes 69, Hain 68; Moeen 3-40 Worcestershire 296-9 (45.4 overs): Moeen 114, Cox 80; Stone 4-71 Worcestershire beat Warwickshire by one wicket Match scorecard

Worcestershire survived a late wobble to beat Warwickshire by one wicket at Edgbaston and reach the last four of the One-Day Cup in dramatic fashion.

The Bears' defeat saw them eliminated.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali took 3-40 in Warwickshire's 292-7 and then hit a 64-ball century on his way to 114 to put the Pears on the brink of a win.

But they collapsed horribly from 272-5 to 288-9 and it took two fours from Ed Barnard, the first courtesy of a Keith Barker slip, to see the visitors home.

A tied game would have sent Worcestershire through and knock Warwickshire out and, with five runs needed for victory, number eight batsman Barnard guided a Will Rhodes delivery down to third man.

Barker was set to make a regulation stop, but slipped on the wet turf at the vital moment and the ball dribbled through for a boundary that secured the visitors' qualification.

Moeen sees Worcestershire through

Wins for Notts and Yorkshire meant this match became a winner-takes-all affair and Moeen's efforts with bat and ball proved to be the difference between the two neighbouring sides.

Moeen, who had a long spell captaining in the field while Joe Leach was off with a back injury, helped to reduce the hosts to 126-5 and it took a Warwickshire-record sixth-wicket stand of 133 between Tim Ambrose (75) and Rhodes (69) to set a challenging target.

Joe Clarke was dismissed with the first ball of Worcestershire's reply but Moeen's aggressive approach from the outset put them in the driving seat.

Olly Stone (4-71) was on the wrong end of some big hitting from Moeen but the pace bowler eventually took his wicket - almost two years to the day since he sustained a serious knee injury while celebrating dismissing the England man while playing for Northants.

The visitors looked to be cruising towards victory when Ben Cox (80) and Ross Whiteley (47) were going well, but Whiteley's dismissal began a flurry of wickets that almost cost them a spot in the last four.

Barker had taken the ninth wicket to fall, putting his side within one wicket of the semi-finals, but his unfortunate slip ensured Worcestershire would progress instead.

Worcestershire will next play the winner of the quarter-final match between holders Nottinghamshire and Kent at New Road, with the final at Lord's on 30 June.