One-Day Cup: Yorkshire reach knockout phase with win over Northants

David Willey scored a century in Yorkshire's win over Lancashire on Tuesday

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley Northants 241 (47.5 overs): Thurston 53; Willey 3-24 Yorkshire 245-6 (49 overs): Willey 71, Ballance 66; Keogh 2-26 Yorkshire beat Northants by four wickets Match scorecard

A fine individual display by David Willey helped Yorkshire beat Northants at Headingley to clinch a spot in the One-Day Cup knockout stage.

The Tykes will play Essex at Chelmsford for a place in the semi-finals after finishing third in the North Group.

England all-rounder Willey took (3-24) against his former county as Northants made 241 all out, with debutant Charlie Thurston top-scoring with 53.

Willey added 71 with the bat in a total of 245-6 to secure a four-wicket win.

A home win had looked a formality when Northants' top order fell cheaply after captain Alex Wakely had chosen to bat first.

Thurston led their recovery from 101-6 and the visitors sensed a possible victory when Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore fell for single-figure scores in successive deliveries.

But Willey took the lead in a third-wicket stand of 75 with England Test captain Joe Root (18) and, after Willey fell with 108 runs still required, Gary Ballance (66) and Jonathan Tattersall (52 not out) saw Yorkshire home with six balls to spare.