County Championship: Rory Burns hits century for Surrey against Hampshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Surrey 216-3 (54.2 overs): Burns 109*, Foakes 68* Hampshire: yet to bat Surrey 1 pt, Hampshire 1 pt Scorecard

Surrey skipper Rory Burns made his second Championship century of the summer as they recovered from an awful start on day one against Hampshire.

The visitors lost England opener Mark Stoneman and Scott Borthwick for ducks in the opening over of play.

But Burns put on an unbroken 133 with Ben Foakes (68) and reached 109 not out to see them to 216-3 at close of play.

South African Dale Steyn made his Championship debut for Hampshire, but ended a rain-interrupted day with 0-46.

Only 54.2 overs were possible, with rain delaying the resumption after lunch and tea before returning again to finally end play with 18 overs remaining.

Having won the toss, Surrey found themselves 1-2 after the opening over, with Stoneman caught at slip and Borthwick run out by Brad Taylor's direct hit at the bowler's end, both departing for ducks.

Ryan Patel helped steady the innings, making 34 before he was lbw to Taylor's off-spin.

And Burns continued to flourish in the company of Foakes, hitting 13 fours in reaching his century from 135 balls.