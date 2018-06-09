County Championship: Duanne Olivier shines as Derbyshire take control against Durham

Duanne Olivier in action for Derbyshire
Duanne Olivier recorded his 17th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one):
Durham 96: Harte 20; Olivier 5-20, Viljoen 3-30
Derbyshire 175-8: Critchley 38, Madsen 36; Rimmington 2-31, Coughlin 2-31
Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Durham (3 pts) by 79 runs
Duanne Olivier took 5-20 as Derbyshire bowled out a weakened Durham for 96 before reaching 175-8 to seize control on a thrilling first day.

South African duo Olivier and Hardus Viljoen (3-30) struck as Durham slipped to 26-4 and the pressure remained with Olivier conceding just 20 runs from 16 overs in an outstanding spell.

Gareth Harte (20) top-scored in a side fielding four Championship debutants.

Wickets continued to tumble but Derbyshire still built a 79-run lead.

Captain Billy Godleman was bowled early on by Chris Rushworth for two, but Wayne Madsen (36) and Ben Slater (32) initially allayed fears of a collapse similar to Durham's first-innings capitulation.

A side depleted by injury and international call-ups were missing many of their best players, including skipper Paul Collingwood and England bowler Mark Wood - and were unable to cope with the pace and accuracy of Derbyshire's attack.

The visitors then looked well on top as they battled to 79-2 in reply.

But despite Matt Critchley's 38 they lost six wickets for 56 runs before recovering, mainly thanks to an unbeaten 26 from Tony Palladino.

