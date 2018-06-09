County Championship: Warwickshire's Josh Poysden spins Glamorgan out

David Lloyd's knock of 39 was Glamorgan's top score in their first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one): Glamorgan 220 (76.2 overs): Poysden 5-29 Warwickshire 24-2 (17 overs) Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (1 pt) by 196 runs Scorecard

Leg spinner Josh Poysden claimed a career-best 5-29 as Division Two leaders Warwickshire dismissed Glamorgan for 220 on a slow pitch at Edgbaston. before struggling to 24-2.

Poysden, in his first bowl of the season, took five of the last six wickets.

Nick Selman, Owen Morgan, Chris Cooke and David Lloyd all reached 30 but Lloyd's 39 was the top score.

Glamorgan fell away from 172-5, before dismissing the home openers cheaply.

The Welsh county's acting captain Chris Cooke chose to bat first on a pitch also used for a One-Day Cup game, which saw the spinners take control thanks to Poysden and Jeetan Patel (2-81 in 25 overs).