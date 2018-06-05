One-Day Cup: Sam Curran returns for Surrey against Glamorgan

Sam Curran scored 20 in his first innings as an England batsman

Royal London One-Day Cup, Surrey v Glamorgan Date: Wednesday 6 June Time: 1400 Venue: Kia Oval, London Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales

England Test newcomer Sam Curran is back in the Surrey squad to face Glamorgan in the final round of One-Day Cup group games.

All-rounder Curran, 20, replaces fast bowler Matt Pillans after returning from his senior England debut in the win over Pakistan.

Glamorgan will pick from the same squad that faced Sussex and Hampshire.

The Welsh side have one win from seven, while Surrey must win and hope that Essex and Somerset lose, to go through.

Surrey (from): Roy, Stoneman, Jacks, Burns (capt), Foakes (wk), Pope, Clarke, S Curran, T Curran, Batty, Morkel, Dernbach, Borthwick, van den Burgh.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Donald, Lloyd, Ingram (capt), Carlson, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey, Brown, Morgan