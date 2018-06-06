Ireland women fall to heavy T20 defeat by New Zealand in Dublin

New Zealand debutant Jess Watkin prepares to strike the ball on her way to an unbeaten 77 against Ireland

T20 international, YMCA Sports Club, Dublin: Ireland 136-8 (20 overs): Lewis 61, C Joyce 30; Kasperek 3-25 New Zealand 142-0 (11 overs): Watkin 77*, Bates 63* New Zealand won by 10 wickets Scorecard (external site)

Ireland women fell to a 10-wicket defeat by New Zealand in Wednesday's T20 encounter in Dublin.

Gaby Lewis scored her maiden international half-century with 66 while Cecelia Joyce added 30 as Ireland finished on 136-8 from their 20 overs.

The White Ferns response was swift and dominant with openers Jess Watkin (77) and Suzie Bates (63) putting on an unbeaten 142 in just 11 overs.

The winning runs were hit by Bates with a six over long off.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat at the sunny YMCA Sports Club and Lewis steadied the innings before being bowled by Leigh Kasperek, who finished with 3-25.

It was a New Zealand debut to remember for Watkin as the 20-year-old blasted her 77 from 38 balls - Bates got to her 63 from 29 deliveries.

Ireland's Gaby Lewis celebrates her first international half-century in the T20 against New Zealand

The sides will meet again at the same venue on Friday for the first of three ODI matches.

"It was great to put on a good start with the bat and I really think we showed off our skills and played with the freedom we talked about before the match," said Lewis.

"The New Zealand side are class batters and a pleasure to watch.

"Hopefully we can improve our bowling - we know how we want to bowl, it's just a case of executing our skills. Hopefully we can master that by the end of the series."