Sussex v Australia: Tourists win one-day tour opener by 57 runs at Hove

Tour match, The 1st Central County Ground Australia 277-9 (50 overs): Stoinis 110, Finch 78; Archer 3-62 Sussex 220 (42.3 overs): Salt 62, Evans 57; Agar 3-64 Australia beat Sussex by 57 runs Match scorecard

Australia beat Sussex by 57 runs in their opening warm-up match of their limited-overs tour of England.

Marcus Stoinis struck 110 off 112 balls and Aaron Finch added 78 from 97 balls as the tourists posted 277-9.

But Ashton Agar's 21 was the next highest score as Australia's middle and lower order fell cheaply at Hove.

Sussex looked in control at 130-2 after Phil Salt (62) and Laurie Evans (57) hit half-centuries, but Agar's 3-64 sparked a collapse to 220 all out.

Australia face Middlesex at Lord's on Saturday in another 50-over warm-up, before their five-match one-day international series against England starts at The Oval on Wednesday, 13 June.

Tim Paine's squad will also play one T20 international against England on 27 June.

New Australia head coach Justin Langer saw his side lose four wickets for just 13 runs in 31 balls of their innings.

The tourists had looked set for a total in excess of 320 at 167-1, before Finch became one of three wickets for Sussex seamer Jofra Archer.

Stoinis held his nerve, though, to guide the innings to 250-8 and later picked up 1-12 with the ball.

Australia recovered well after a sloppy start to their fielding performance when D'Arcy Short twice dropped Sussex opener Salt on nought.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie told BBC Sussex:

"They were 167-1 at one point and to reduce them to 277, we were in with a great shout.

"We had our opportunities with the bat once again and I sound a bit like a broken record. We're getting starts, but we're not going on and doing the job.

"These are the things we need to learn from and improve and we've got to be better than that.

"The efforts were fantastic from the lads; three boys scoring more than 40 but nobody going on beyond 62, so we need to learn our lessons."