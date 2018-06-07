Josh Tongue: Worcestershire paceman ruled out for several weeks

Josh Tongue picked up 47 first class wickets in his debut season in 2017

Worcestershire pace bowler Josh Tongue will be out for several weeks after a scan showed a "stress response" in a metatarsal in his left foot.

Tongue, 20, initially felt some pain while warming up before their One-Day Cup loss to Nottinghamshire last week.

He could return to action for the county's last six County Championship games of the season, however.

"It is a blow to lose Josh who showed last season how much potential he has got," head coach Kevin Sharp said.

"But there is nothing you can do about injuries. We just have to get on with it and hope we will have Josh back for the final part of the season and those final six Championship matches which is still a lot of cricket."

Tongue had played in the first five Championship matches of the 2018 season as well as three One-Day Cup games.