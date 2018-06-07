Hampshire: Dale Steyn replaces Hashim Amla as overseas player

Hashim Amla has scored 8,982 runs in Test cricket for South Africa

Dale Steyn will replace fellow South Africa international Hashim Amla as Hampshire's overseas player after the batsman picked up a knee injury.

Right-hander Amla, 35, returned to South Africa for treatment after sustaining the problem in May.

He will continue his rehabilitation before his country's Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Fast bowler Steyn, 34, will be available for Hampshire's three County Championship matches this month.

The right-armer, who conceded 80 runs in 10 overs on debut in Wednesday's One-Day Cup defeat by Somerset, could now face Surrey, Yorkshire and Lancashire in four-day cricket in June.

He is also available for Hampshire's One-Day Cup home semi-final later this month.

Amla, who initially signed for the first three months of the season, has been Hampshire's leading County Championship run-scorer this season with 492 runs, including two centuries and three fifties.

"Hashim's going to make sure that injury settles itself down before their series against Sri Lanka," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.

"I can't say enough good things about what he's done since he's been with the club.

"He was brilliant with the young players and really engaged with the club. Hopefully he'll be back at some stage in the future."