Kyle Coetzer: Scotland primed for 'sensational' England

Captain Kyle Coetzer will lead Scotland against England on Sunday

One-day international series: Scotland v England Venue: The Grange, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 10 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Captain Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland will play the strongest side they have ever faced when England travel to Edinburgh this weekend.

Scotland will look to beat England for the first time in an official international on Sunday at The Grange.

"It's going to be an unreal occasion for our guys and everyone who's involved," Coetzer told BBC Radio Scotland.

"It is something that doesn't come around very often."

Coetzer said it was "fair comment" to suggest England, who currently top the ODI world rankings, are the strongest side the Scots have come up against.

"They are turning into a sensational, really dangerous outfit," Coetzer said.

"They've got some quality cricketers and they've got some good cricketers in the wings so they've put together a real strong team to come up to Scotland. We're expecting a high quality and a highly contested game.

"Any game, whether it be football, rugby or cricket or any other sport, an occasion against England is going to be a pretty special day. Our guys are ready and raring to go. Obviously, there'll be a great atmosphere in the ground because it's fully sold-out."

Scotland beat Zimbabwe at the Grange almost exactly a year ago

Scotland recorded their first ODI win over a Test nation when they beat Zimbabwe a year ago and drew with the same opponents in March's World Cup Qualifier, only to be denied a place at next year's World Cup after an agonising rain-affected defeat by West Indies in their final game.

The Scots also beat Afghanistan at the Qualifier, while there was a win against Sri Lanka in a match not classified as an official ODI, three weeks prior to the success against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh.

"The guys have played some excellent cricket over the last couple of years," added Coetzer.

"We've really shown what we can do, especially coming off the back off of Zimbabwe. The guys are in a good place and we're looking forward to it."