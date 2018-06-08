New Zealand women make record ODI total against Ireland in Dublin

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates scored her 151 in just 94 balls at the YMCA Sports Club

New Zealand women have smashed the world record for the highest one-day international score by posting a mammoth 490-4 against Ireland.

The White Ferns surpassed their own 21-year record of 455 in the 48th over at the YMCA Sports Club.

Skipper Suzie Bates top-scored with 151 from 94 balls as her team also went past England men's mark of 444.

Ireland leg-spinner Cara Murray conceded the most runs ever in a ODI by taking two wickets for 119 runs.

Murray is a 17-year-old and was making her ODI debut, having only previously played in one Twenty20 international on Wednesday against the same opposition when New Zealand won by 10 wickets.

The previous most expensive analysis in an ODI, men's or women's, was by Australia's Mick Lewis who had figures of 10-0-113-0 against South Africa in the famous '438 game' at Johannesburg in 2006.

Indeed, four of the five bowlers Ireland used on Friday are now in the top five all-time most expensive women's ODI list.

Louise Little, aged 15 who made her debut at 13 last year, Lara Maritz and Gaby Lewis (both 17) all bowled 10 overs and conceded 92 each.

Maddy Green also hit a century for New Zealand, with her 121 coming off 77 balls, while Amelia Kerr was unbeaten on 81.

Ireland have yet to bat in the first of three ODIs between the sides.