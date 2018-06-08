County Championship: Chris Cooke to lead much-changed Glamorgan

Chris Cooke replaced Mark Wallace as Glamorgan wicketkeeper

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Warwickshire v Glamorgan Date: Saturday, 9 June Start: 11:00 BST Venue: Edgbaston Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online and app; updates on BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Wales

Chris Cooke will captain Glamorgan for the first time, as they field a much-changed Championship squad away to Warwickshire.

Wicketkeeper/batsman Cooke, 32, takes over from seamer Michael Hogan, who has not recovered from hamstring trouble.

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja makes his debut replacing compatriot Shaun Marsh, who is on international duty.

Connor Brown, Owen Morgan, Ruaidhri Smith and Jeremy Lawlor could make first four-day appearances of 2018.

Batsman Kiran Carlson is unavailable because of a university examination, Aneurin Donald is left out, and fast bowler Marchant de Lange has a hamstring injury, ensuring at least five changes from the defeat at Leicester in Glamorgan's most recent Championship game.

Division Two leaders Warwickshire, who narrowly missed out on the knock-out stages of the One-Day Cup, have named a 15-man squad with Keith Barker, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Josh Poysden, and former Cardiff MCCU player Alex Thomson added to their last Championship line-up.

Warwickshire (from): Rhodes, Sibley, Bell, Trott, Hain, Lamb, Ambrose (wk), Patel (capt), Stone, Brookes, Wright, Poysden, Thomson, Barker, Hannon-Dalbyy.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Murphy, Khawaja, Brown, Lloyd, Cooke (capt, wk), Lawlor, Salter, Morgan, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey.