Hanley Energy Inter-Provincials: Knights clinch first win of the season
Northern Knights beat Munster Reds by 39 runs to seal their first win of the season in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Series.
An 84-run partnership between Gary Wilson and Greg Thompson helped the Knights recover from 12-2 to post a total of 195-5 from their 20 overs.
Munster could only score 156 in reply with Stephen Doheny unbeaten on 62.
Leinster Lightning continued their title defence with a narrow four-run victory over the North-West Warriors.
At the half-way point of the competition, Leinster are still undefeated and the holders have now opened up a six-point lead over the Warriors in the standings.
North-West Warriors v Leinster Lightning at Bready
Leinster Lightning 99 (19.1 overs): A Balbirnie 17; G Kennedy 3-15
North-West Warriors 95-8: W Porterfield 38; G Dockrell 3-15
Leinster Lightning won by four runs
Munster v Northern Knights at Mardyke
Northern Knights 195-5: G Wilson 80, G Thompson 50; J Benton 3-18
Munster 156-6: S Doheny 62, M Sorensen 48; J Shannon 2-29
Northern Knights won by 39 runs