Australia beat Middlesex in final warm-up before England ODI series
|One-Day tour match, Lords:
|Australia 283-6 (50 overs): Head 106 Finch 54
|Middlesex: 182 all out: Holden 71
|Scorecard
Australia began their preparations for the upcoming one-day series with England by beating Middlesex by 101 runs at Lord's.
Travis Head top-scored with 106 while Aaron Finch hit 54 as Australia ended their 50 overs on 283-6.
Middlesex opener Max Holden, 20, scored 71 in reply but he was unable to find support at the other end.
Kane Richardson claimed figures of 9-0-3-31 for the visitors as Middlesex were bowled out for 182 after 41 overs.
Australia begin their one-day series with England on Wednesday in a day-night match at the Oval.
Middlesex return to County Championship Division Two action when they travel to Leicestershire on Wednesday, 20 June.