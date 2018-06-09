Australia beat Middlesex in final warm-up before England ODI series

Max Holden, 20, top-scored for Middlesex with 71 off 71 balls

One-Day tour match, Lords: Australia 283-6 (50 overs): Head 106 Finch 54 Middlesex: 182 all out: Holden 71 Scorecard

Australia began their preparations for the upcoming one-day series with England by beating Middlesex by 101 runs at Lord's.

Travis Head top-scored with 106 while Aaron Finch hit 54 as Australia ended their 50 overs on 283-6.

Middlesex opener Max Holden, 20, scored 71 in reply but he was unable to find support at the other end.

Kane Richardson claimed figures of 9-0-3-31 for the visitors as Middlesex were bowled out for 182 after 41 overs.

Australia begin their one-day series with England on Wednesday in a day-night match at the Oval.

Middlesex return to County Championship Division Two action when they travel to Leicestershire on Wednesday, 20 June.