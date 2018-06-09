Saturday club cricket results in NI
Gallagher Challenge Cup holders CSNI advanced to the semi-finals of the competition along with Waringstown, CIYMS and Instonians.
Waringstown and CI overcame their more junior opposition by more than 200 runs while Holywood, after eliminating Muckamore in the last round, put up a gallant effort against Inst.
In the all Robinson Services Premiership clash North Down were outplayed by CSNI.
Saturday 9 June
Gallagher Challenge Cup quarter-finals
CSNI v North Down
CSNI 278 A Malan 149, R Pretorious 5-37
North Down 125 C Robinson 44
CSNI won by 153 runs
Derriaghy v Waringstown
Waringstown 329-6 G Thompson 93, A Dennison 55, M McClean 54
Derriaghy 91 (27.2 overs)
Waringstown won by 238 runs
Downpatrick v CIYMS
CIYMS 297-7 C Dougherty 72, R Hunter 57
Downpatrick 46 A Coulter 6-6
CIYMS won by 251 runs
Holywood v Instonians
Instonians 242-8 R McKinley 59, J Shannon 48
Holywood 199 M Adair 52, N Burns 37
Instonians won by 43 runs
Bready and Coleraine both have three wins after four fixtures in the Long's SuperValu Premier League but champions Donemana lost again and are uncharacteristically at the foot of the table.
Long's SuperValu NW Premier League
Donemana v Coleraine
Coleraine 247-9 R Chopra 90, M Poskitt 35, A McBrine 3-37
Donemana 190 A McBrine 190, R Chopra 3-34
Coleraine won by 57 runs
Bready v Strabane
Strabane 195-7 R Gallagher 53, I Samarasooriya 3-29
Bready 196-4 (38 overs) I Samarasooriya 72, J Magee 68
Bready won by six wickets
Fox Lodge v Brigade
Fox Lodge 279-6 J Milligan 93, B Allen 42 no, I Hussain 2-33
Brigade 133 (29.3 overs) D Barr 30, A Walker 4-37
Fox Lodge won by 146 runs
Ardmore v Eglinton
Eglinton 163 S Thompson 69, M Erlank 29, G Neely 3-19
Ardmore 165-7 (34.1 overs) G Mokoena 43
Ardmore won by three wickets