Bangladesh shock India to win Asia Cup final Twenty20 in Kuala Lumpur

Men's team celebrate Bangladesh women's historic win

Women's Asia Cup T20 final, Kuala Lumpur: India 112-9 (20 overs): H Kaur (56); Ahmed 2-22, Tul Kubra 2-23 Bangladesh 113-7 (20 overs): Sultana 27, Ahmed 23; Yadav 4-9 Bangladesh win by three wickets Scorecard

Bangladesh's women stunned India to win the Asia Cup Twenty20 for the first time - and inflict a first defeat in the final on their opponents.

India, winners of all six previous tournaments, were restricted to 112-9, captain Harmanpreet Kaur making 56.

Bangladesh needed nine off the final over and, despite losing two wickets, Jahanara Alam hit two off the last ball to secure a thrilling win.

Nigar Sultana (27) and Rumana Ahmed (23) were key in Bangladesh's chase.

India's defeat in Kuala Lumpur comes nearly a year after they collapsed from 191-3 to 219 all out to lose the World Cup final to England at Lord's.