County Championship: Somerset force Nottinghamshire to follow on at Taunton

Somerset captain Tom Abell also took two wickets in Notts' first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Somerset 392: Renshaw 106, Davies 92*; Carter 5-113 Nottinghamshire 134: Taylor 74; C Overton 4-53 & 112-0 (f/o): Mullaney 54*, Libby 54* Nottinghamshire (2 pts) trail Somerset (6 pts) by 146 runs Scorecard

Somerset forced Nottinghamshire to follow on in their County Championship game after bowling them out for 134.

After moving their overnight 307-7 to 392 all out, with Steven Davies unbeaten on 92, England paceman Craig Overton ran through Notts with 4-53.

Ross Taylor (74) was the only batsman in the innings to pass 20 at Taunton.

Steven Mullaney (54 not out) and Jake Libby (54 not out) helped Notts reach 112-0 in their second innings, but they still trailed by 146 at stumps.

Despite leading a tight Division One table, Nottinghamshire's batting has regularly misfired in four-day cricket this campaign.

They have been bowled out for less than 250 in six of their nine completed innings, and it was only New Zealand batsman Taylor's attacking knock which helped them recover from 28-5.

Overton was excellent in his opening spell, removing both openers and Samit Patel inside his first three overs before returning his best figures of the season.

But captain Mullaney and Libby's resistance in the evening session ensured Somerset still have plenty to do for victory.