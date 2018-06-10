County Championship: Derbyshire in control despite rain at Durham

Duanne Olivier
Duanne Olivier has played five test matches for South Africa
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two):
Durham 96 & 155-6: Latham 67; Olivier 3-51, Viljoen 2-25
Derbyshire 205: Critchley 38, Madsen 36; Rushworth 3-57
Durham (3 pts) lead Derbyshire (4 pts) by 46 runs
Scorecard

Rain brought an early end to the second day as visitors Derbyshire took control against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

Resuming on 175-8, Tony Palladino (32) and Alfie Gleadall (27 not out) helped Derbyshire to 205 all out in their first innings and a lead of 109.

Tom Latham hit 67 in Durham's second innings, but had no support apart from a stand of 55 with Graham Clark (22).

Duanne Olivier took 3-51, including New Zealand batsman Latham, to add to his five first-innings wickets.

He was ably supported by compatriot Hardus Viljoen whose two wickets saw him remove both opener Michael Jones and Matt Smith cheaply before the weather interrupted at tea.

