County Championship: Northants end day in strong position against Leicestershire

Alex Wakely is closing in on his highest score of the season, which was 79 against Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground (day two): Northamptonshire 204 & 165-3: Wakely 51*, Vasconcelos 37; Raine 2-32 Leicestershire 217: Dexter 45, Ackermann 44; Kleinveldt 4-51, Sanderson 3-57 Northamptonshire (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (4 pts) by 152 runs Scorecard

Division Two's bottom side Northants are in a strong position midway through their match with Leicestershire after ending day two on 165-3, a lead of 152.

Leicestershire resumed their first innings on 64-3 with Neil Dexter (45), Colin Ackermann (44) and Zak Chappell (40) helping them to 217, Rory Kleinveldt (4-51) removing the tail.

Alex Wakely (51 not out) helped the hosts make steady progress in reply.

He and Adam Rossington (20 not out) put on 44 for the fourth wicket.

Leicestershire's batsmen did well to restrict their opponents as Mohammad Abbas and Callum Parkinson bowled four consecutive maidens after tea before Wakely and Rossington began to find their timing.

Having taken 6-44 in Northants' first innings, Chappell has so far been unable to repeat his heroics, failing to take a wicket from 10 overs while going for 33 runs.