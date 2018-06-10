County Championship: Kent make huge first-innings score at Gloucestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day two):
|Kent 582-9 dec: Dickson 117, Denly 107, Stevens 89; Miles 4-122
|Gloucestershire 44-4: J Taylor 24*; Stevens 2-11
|Gloucestershire (1 pt) trail Kent (5 pts) by 538 runs
Kent continued to dominate their County Championship game against Gloucestershire as they made a huge first-innings score in Bristol.
After resuming day two on 297-4, Kent declared on 582-9 with Joe Denly (107) and Darren Stevens (89) stretching their fifth-wicket stand to 161.
Adam Rouse (55) and Harry Podmore (53) also weighed in with half-centuries.
Gloucestershire slumped to 5-3, Stevens bowling openers Benny Howell and Chris Dent, before closing on 44-4.
Jack Taylor (24 not out) and Graeme van Buuren (5 not out) will begin the third day with their side still trailing by 538 runs.