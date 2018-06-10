New Zealand women thump Ireland again to win ODI series

Ireland wicketkeeper Mary Waldron looks on as New Zealand opener Sophie Devine plays a shot

Second ODI, The Hills, Dublin: New Zealand 418 (49.5 overs): Devine 108, Green 50; Maritz 4-58 Ireland 112 (35.3 overs): Delany 33, C Joyce 26; Peterson 2-12 New Zealand won by 306 runs Scorecard (external site)

New Zealand became the first side to score more than 400 in consecutives one-day internationals as they moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Ireland.

The tourists smashed an ODI world record 490-4 on Thursday and made 418 on Sunday in a 306-run victory.

Sophie Devine top-scored with 108 while Lara Maritz took 4-58 for the Irish.

Ireland struggled in their reply with captain Laura Delany hitting 33 as they were dismissed for 112 in 35.3 overs.

It was another one-sided contest on Sunday with New Zealand dominating the Ireland attack at The Hills in Dublin.

Openers Devine and Jess Watkin (23) set the tone by putting on 74 runs off the opening nine overs.

Ireland teenager Lara Maritz was the top wicket-taker in Sunday's one-day game against the White Ferns

Devine took just 61 balls to reach her 108 and the pace was maintained by Maddy Green (50) and captain Amy Satterthwaite (48).

With the fall of the final wicket from the second last ball of the 50 overs, Ireland's 17-year-old pace bowler Maritz provided a welcome spark by finishing with career-best figures in only her fourth ODI appearance.

Ireland made a steady response and were 87-3 before the wickets tumbled.

"Playing against the fourth best side in the world was always going to be a tricky time for us," said Delaney.

"To be honest we still bowled far too many bad balls and against a side like this they just put it away."

The final ODI between the teams will be played at Clontarf in Dublin on Wednesday.