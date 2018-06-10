Calum MacLeod: 'A great day in Scottish cricket history' after win over England

Scotland's Safyaan Sharif celebrates as Scotland win by six runs

Batsman Calum MacLeod described Scotland's thrilling six-run one-day international win over England as "a great day in Scottish cricket history".

MacLeod's 140 not out took the home side to 371-5 in Edinburgh.

And they held off a charge from England's batsmen in reply to secure the biggest win in their history.

"To have the number one team in the world here, and the energy from the crowd, to set a total like that... what a game," MacLeod told BBC Sport.

"It's certainly one of the best games of cricket I've been involved in."

Scotland have been improving steadily since the 2015 World Cup and were only denied a place in the 2019 tournament when rain stopped their match against West Indies in the qualifying tournament in March.

MacLeod says the International Cricket Council's decision to cut the World Cup to only 10 teams makes the win over England all the more important.

"It's absolutely massive," he said.

"When we get the opportunities that we're not going to get over the next few years to perform against the top-ranked teams, it's vital that we come with the energy and the passion and the drive that we had today to put a performance in that is worthy of not only Scottish cricket, but associated cricket."

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer says Scotland need to continue their good form and ensure this is not a one-off result.

"It means a lot to the guys," said Coetzer. "We've created an electric atmosphere and it's something we need to do more.

"It was an outstanding game and the guys did unbelievably well to knock over the number one side in the world.

"It was nice to see what this Scottish team can really provide. It would be nice to play a few more games like this. It's nice for us to take this opportunity."