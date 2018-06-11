Ireland international Niall O'Brien signs short-term deal with Ardmore

Niall O'Brien played in Ireland's historic Test debut against Pakistan in May

Ireland international Niall O'Brien has signed a short-term deal with North West Premier Division side Ardmore.

The batsman and wicket-keeper will play for the Bleachgreen outfit in their North West Senior Cup quarter-final against Brigade on Sunday.

O'Brien had looked set to be joining Brigade for the fixture before agreeing a move to Ardmore.

The left-hander played in Ireland's historic Test debut when the side lost to Pakistan in May.

The signing of O'Brien is a major coup for Ardmore, who continued their recent good form with a home league win over Eglinton on Sunday.

Gary Neely's men won by three wickets, with Neely and Conor Brolly posting a 42-run unbroken stand for the eighth wicket to secure victory.

Meanwhile, Newbuildings are already through to the semi-finals of the Senior Cup after defeating last season's finalists Ballyspallen by 69 runs.