County Championship: Gloucestershire follow-on but dig in against Kent

Gloucestershire's Graeme van Buuren hit 10 boundaries in his first innings knock of 83

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day three): Kent 582-9 dec: Dickson 117, Denly 107, Stevens 89; Miles 4-122 Gloucestershire 240: Van Buuren 83. Noema-Barnett 73; Henry 6-58 & 73-0 (f/o): Howell 44* Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Kent (8 pts) by 269 runs with 10 wickets remaining Scorecard

Kent need 10 wickets for a chance of victory following a dogged display from hosts Gloucestershire's openers after tea on day three in Bristol.

The visitors - who declared on 582-9 on day two - were on course for a big win after dismissing the hosts for just 240 and then enforcing the follow-on.

But Benny Howell (27) and Chris Dent (44) dug in to reach 73-0 at the close.

Graeme van Buuren (83) and Kieran Noema-Barnett's unbeaten 73 had earlier helped the hosts avoid embarrassment.

The Gloucestershire pair - who added a vital 104 runs for the seventh wicket - were the only batsmen to pass 35, with three falling for ducks and six failing to reach 10.

New Zealand's Matt Henry took 6-58 for Kent, meaning the New Zealand paceman now has 43 County Championship wickets this season.

But the visitors could not find a breakthrough in the second innings before the close on day three.

Kent are bidding for their fourth consecutive win in Division Two, while Gloucestershire will be targeting their third draw in five games.