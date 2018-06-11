Zak Chappell: Nottinghamshire make formal approach for Leicestershire all-rounder
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire have made a 28-day approach to sign Leicestershire all-rounder Zak Chappell, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.
Chappell, 21, claimed 6-44 - his maiden first-class five-wicket haul - in the current County Championship match against Northamptonshire and is out of contract at the end of the season.
He made his first-class debut against Derbyshire in September 2015.
Batting at 10, Chappell hit 96 - the highest for that position for the club.
Prior to making his first Championship appearance of the summer against Northamptonshire, Chappell played three One-Day Cup games taking five wickets, including 3-45 in the Foxes' five-wicket win over Durham.
Warwickshire were also linked with Chappell earlier in the season.