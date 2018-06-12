County Championship: Durham beat Derbyshire by 95 runs in Division Two

Chris Rushworth's five-wicket haul helped Durham to victory on the final day

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four): Durham 96 & 376: Harte 114, Latham 67; Olivier 5-105 Derbyshire 205 & 172: Slater 68; Rushworth 5-47, Salisbury 4-69 Durham (19 pts) beat Derbyshire (4 pts) by 95 runs Scorecard

Durham completed a remarkable 95-run victory over Derbyshire at Chester-le-Street, recovering from being skittled for just 96 on the opening day.

The home side, dismissed inside 44 overs and trailing by 109 after the first innings, set Derbyshire a target of 268 thanks to Gareth Harte's 114.

Already reduced to 69-4 on day three, the visitors lost Callum Brodrick and Daryn Smit in the space of seven balls.

Chris Rushworth ended with figures of 5-47 as Derbyshire were 172 all out.

Matt Salisbury (4-69) also starred with the ball, while opener Ben Slater was the only batsman to offer any real resistance with 68 - the next best score Tony Palladino's unbeaten 29.

It was Durham's second County Championship victory of the season - and the second to come in dramatic circumstances, having beaten Leicestershire to win for the first time after following-on in their history in May.

A repeat comeback success here looked unlikely even at the start of day three, when Cameron Steel fell to leave them 159-7 in their second innings and only 50 runs ahead.

But Harte's maiden first-class century, coupled with a staggering 81 extras conceded by Derbyshire's bowlers, set up the chance for a superb final-day win.