Peter Siddle: Essex re-sign Australian seamer for T20 and Championship matches

Former Australia seamer Peter Siddle is to rejoin Essex in August for the T20 Blast and three County Championship games.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a four-game Championship stint with the county earlier this year, taking 20 wickets at an average of 16.10.

Siddle, whose last Test appearance was in 2016, is also available for the T20 Blast quarter-finals if Essex make it.

"I loved my time at the club earlier in the season," he said.

"I can't wait to get back to Chelmsford and play for the Eagles again."

Siddle is available for County Championship matches against Somerset, Hampshire and Surrey but the deal does not extend to T20 finals day.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath added: "We know he will have an impact with the red ball, but Sids was also outstanding in the Big Bash for the Adelaide Strikers over the winter.

"We hope he can bring those skills to our T20 side during his stay with the club."