County Championship: Batsmen earn Gloucestershire draw with Kent

Graeme van Buuren's seventh-wicket partnerships with Kieran Noema-Barnett proved key for Glos

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Brightside Ground (day four): Kent 582-9 dec: Dickson 117, Denly 107, Stevens 89; Miles 4-122 Gloucestershire 240 & 322-7 (f/o): Dent 76, Howell 67, Van Buuren 59; Podmore 2-55 Gloucestershire (7 pts) drew with Kent (12 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire's Graeme van Buuren and Kieran Noema-Barnett shared a second century partnership of the match to earn them a draw with Kent.

The hosts, following on, started the final day 73-0 - trailing by 269 runs - hoping to avoid an innings defeat.

Kent were largely frustrated but had their opponents 219-6 - 50 runs behind - with the new ball in their hands.

However Van Buuren (59) and Noema-Barnett (42 not out) put on 100 as the hosts batted out the day impressively.

It denied Kent a fourth consecutive Division Two win, though the 12 points move them up to second, while for Gloucestershire it was a third draw in five games.

The country's leading wicket-taker Matt Henry finished with second-innings figures of 0-62 on a bland pitch, which took the sting out of his bowling.

Noema-Barnett, meanwhile, scored 115 runs in the match without being dismissed.