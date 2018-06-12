England v Australia: Eoin Morgan rules out ball-tampering sledges

England won their last ODI series against Australia 4-1 in January

First one-day international: England v Australia Venue: The Oval Date: 13 June Time: 13:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England will not sledge Australia about their ball-tampering humiliation when they meet in a five-match series which starts on Wednesday, says Eoin Morgan.

Skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned for a year by Cricket Australia for their part in the saga in South Africa in March.

"We play our cricket pretty hard, positively and aggressively, so we'll continue to do that," Morgan said.

Morgan also said his team are happy to shake hands with Australia.

New Australia captain Tim Paine introduced a team handshake before the final Test in South Africa as a "show of respect".

England skipper Morgan, 31, told BBC Sport: "It's important for the game to have a strong Australia side - we're more than happy to shake hands if that creates a different image for people."

Asked if England would reference the ball-tampering should they engage in any sledging, Morgan replied: "No. It probably could be ammunition (for them). It will be service as usual."

One-day international series 13 June: The Oval, (day/night) 13:00 BST 16 June: Cardiff, 11:00 BST 19 June: Trent Bridge, (day/night) 14:00 BST 21 June: Chester-le-Street, (day/night) 14:00 BST 24: June: Old Trafford, 11:00 BST

In addition to Smith and Warner's absence, Australia are without several key players through injury, with only three men from that tour of South Africa making the trip to England.

Fast bowling trio Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, plus all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, are all absent.

A 5-0 series whitewash for England would see fifth-ranked Australia drop to sixth in the world for the first time since January 1984.

"It's a great opportunity for guys who wouldn't normally have got the opportunity to press some claims leading into next year's World Cup," said Paine, who will lead Australia for the first time in an ODI in Wednesday's opening match at The Oval.

Former Australia batsman Justin Langer has replaced Darren Lehmann, who resigned in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, as head coach and has pledged his team will respect the line between banter and abuse.

Paine, whose team won their warm-up games against Sussex and Middlesex, insisted: "It's not so much creating a brand new culture, we know how to behave as men, but at times we've let ourselves down with a few little things."

England lost a superb match against Scotland in which 736 runs were scored

'We have to be better' - Morgan

Morgan's top-ranked side were beaten by Scotland on Sunday after the world number 13 team amassed 371-5 in Edinburgh and won by six runs.

"There is still a lot we need to learn," Morgan told BBC Sport.

"We need to expose some of our weaknesses in order to be in contention for the World Cup this time next year.

"It was really difficult to stop them scoring. Looking back at our bowling we probably missed our lines and lengths a little bit so we want to adjust that and we will have to be better against a strong Australian team."

England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.