One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Yorkshire to set up Kent final

James Vince already holds Hampshire's highest List A score - the 178 he made against Glamorgan in 2017

Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl Hampshire 348-9 (50 overs): Vince 171, Northeast 58; Coad 2-48 Yorkshire 241 (43.4 overs): Tattersall 89; Dawson 4-47 Hampshire beat Yorkshire by 107 runs Match scorecard

Hampshire captain James Vince produced one of the great limited-overs innings to lead his side into the One-Day Cup final at the expense of Yorkshire.

England batsman Vince scored 171 off 126 balls as Hampshire made 348-9 after being put in by the Tykes.

The 27-year-old looked on course for a double hundred before he was caught on the boundary in the 46th over.

Yorkshire struggled to 241 all out to lose by 107 runs, with only Jonathan Tattersall (89) resisting.

Hampshire will face Kent in the final at Lord's on Saturday, 30 June.

Vince, who played the last of his five ODIs for England in October 2016, timed the ball to perfection throughout his innings, hitting 20 fours and three sixes.

His eighth List A hundred came off 83 balls and he seemed certain to surpass the record 178 he made for the county in last season's competition.

However, he eventually fell to a fine catch from Tom Kohler-Cadmore on the mid-wicket boundary having taken Hampshire past 300.

Sam Northeast, playing his first game for Hampshire since breaking a finger in April, provided excellent support for Vince with 58 in a third-wicket partnership of 142.

But it was Vince's chanceless knock, with boundaries all around the wicket, which left Yorkshire requiring their highest-ever total to win a one-day match.

The visitors were never in the chase, slumping to 73-4, which saw the required run-rate rocket.

Wicketkeeper Tattersall's List A best was the only bright spot as Yorkshire's 16-year wait for a limited-overs trophy goes on.