Scotland lose to Pakistan in first of two T20 internationals

Sarfraz Ahmed top-scored for Pakistan at the Grange

T20 international, Edinburgh: Pakistan 204-4 (20 overs): Sarfraz 89*, Malik 53 Scotland 156-6 (20 overs): Leask 38*, Coetzer 31 Pakistan won by 48 runs Scorecard

Scotland's hopes of a second big win in three days were dashed by Sarfraz Ahmed's Pakistan.

The Scots, who beat England in Sunday's one-day international, lost by 48 runs in the first of two T20 internationals with Pakistan in Edinburgh.

An unbeaten 89 from captain Sarfraz helped the tourists reach 204-4.

Home skipper Kyle Coetzer posted 31 while Michael Leask top-scored with 38 not out as Scotland fell short, closing on 156-6.

The second match in the series takes place on Wednesday, also at The Grange.

Sarfraz racked up his impressive score from just 49 balls, with Shoaib Malik also hitting a half-century before Ali Evans claimed his third wicket.

Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan took two wickets each as Scotland replied, with George Munsey (25) dismissed early on and Callum MacLeod, who hit 140 in Sunday's historic win over England, lbw for 12.

Leask hit three fours and two sixes

We left 50 runs out there - what they said

Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn: "We're gutted, which is a great sign of where our team is at. We backed ourselves to compete and win against the number one team in the world and we're disappointed we didn't manage that.

"It's definitely encouraging that we were competitive for much of the match but we're not just about competing. Whether it's Namibia, Papua New Guinea, the Dutch or the number one team in the world, we want to extend our skills and push them to what is required to win games against the very best.

"So this is a brilliant example for us to experience. We were 50 runs short and I sense there was 30 runs in the bowling and 20 runs with the bat that we left out there. That's the fine margins."