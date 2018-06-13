T20 Tri-Series: Netherlands secure second victory over Ireland

Ireland captain Gary Wilson top-scored for his side, hitting 45 not out in Rotterdam

T20 Tri-Series Rotterdam Ireland 158-6: Smyth 45*, Shannon 31, Stirling 27; Dockrell 2-30 Netherlands: O'Dowd 39, van der Merwe 37, Visee 25; van der Merwe 2-24 Netherlands beat Ireland by four wickets Scorecard

The Netherlands beat Ireland by four wickets on Wednesday to secure a Tri-Series double against the visitors.

Winning the toss and deciding to bat, captain Gary Smyth's men posted 158-6, with Smyth top-scoring on 45 not out.

However, the Dutch side responded with 159 for the loss of six wickets to win with six balls to spare.

The result follows Tuesday's Tri-Series opener in Rotterdam, when the hosts defeated Ireland by four runs.

The game was Smyth's second since being named as captain of the Irish side.

The Twenty20 tournament will also see Ireland play two games in Holland against Scotland.

More to follow.