County Championship: Nottinghamshire's Ross Taylor hits century against Essex

Ross Taylor's knock was just over half of his career-best first-class score of 290

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day one): Nottinghamshire 311-6: Taylor 146, Nash 51; Quinn 2-42 Essex: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 3 pts, Essex 2 pts Scorecard

New Zealand's Ross Taylor hit 146 to help Nottinghamshire build a sizeable total on day one against Essex.

Skipper Chris Nash led the way with 51, before Taylor struck 23 boundaries in his 208 ball-innings as they passed 300 with five wickets remaining.

After Taylor was finally caught off Jamie Porter, they reached the close on 311-6, with Tom Moores on 28.

Both sides are bidding for a fourth win of the season so far, in their seventh matches of the Division One campaign.

Defending champions Essex went into the game in third place, seven points behind leaders Somerset, with the visitors one place and six points below them.

Matthew Quinn (2-42) removed both Notts openers to help reduce them to 113-3 and spinner Simon Harmer weighed in with 2-54 to limit the scoring before Porter removed Taylor shortly before the close.