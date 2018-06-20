County Championship: Surrey make good start against Somerset

Scott Borthwick scored his last Championship century against Lancashire in April 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Woodbridge Road (day one): Surrey 351-5: Borthwick 83, Pope 73*, Burns 66 Somerset: Yet to bat Surrey 4 pts, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

Scott Borthwick made his highest score of the season as Surrey had the better of day one against leaders Somerset.

The second-placed home side reached 351-5 at the close at Guildford, with all-rounder Borthwick making 83.

The left-hander hit a six and 13 fours before being bowled through the gate by seamer Tim Groenewald.

Surrey skipper Rory Burns earlier scored 66 and Ollie Pope passed 500 Championship runs for the season as he ended play on 73 not out.

Only one point separated the two sides at the start of play, with Somerset on top of the table by virtue of their win over previous leaders Nottinghamshire.

Burns and Arun Harinath (43) gave Surrey a solid start with an opening partnership of 98 and their good work was continued by Borthwick and Ryan Patel, who put on 88.

Borthwick reached his half-century off only 50 balls, as 141 runs were added during the afternoon, but was dismissed at the start of the final session.

Debutant Theunis de Bruyn was caught at cover for a third-ball duck and Patel (48) edged Tom Abell (2-80) to the keeper, but Pope's first six scoring strokes were boundaries and he and Will Jacks saw it through to stumps with an unbroken stand of 52.