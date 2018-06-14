Lewis Gregory: Somerset all-rounder 'has offers from four other counties'

Lewis Gregory has helped Somerset make an unbeaten start in this season's County Championship

Lewis Gregory is considering approaches from four other counties, as well as a contract offer to remain at Somerset, says director of cricket Andy Hurry.

The 26-year-old all-rounder, Somerset's captain for the upcoming T20 Blast, is out of contract at the end of 2018.

"Lewis is as committed to Somerset as ever," said Hurry.

"He simply wants the opportunity to see what offers are out there, while considering our offer of a new contract."

Hurry continued: "Four clubs have contacted him after putting in 28 days notice of approach and I have no issue with him talking to them. In his position, I would do the same.

"Our own discussions with Lewis have been mature and amicable. He will be captain for our T20 campaign because he is the best man for the job."

Gregory has featured regularly for Somerset in all formats so far this season, helping them to the top of the County Championship table.