County Championship: Ballance ton aids Yorkshire recovery v Hampshire

Gary Ballance hit a third century in three innings at the Ageas Bowl, having hit a 108 and an unbeaten 203 against Hampshire last season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one): Yorkshire 315-7: Ballance 109, Brook 79; Steyn 4-48 Hampshire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 3pts, Hampshire 3pts Scorecard

Gary Ballance hit 109 as Yorkshire overcame a slow start on day one against Hampshire in Southampton.

The visitors started poorly as Alex Lees, Cheteshwar Pujara and Adam Lyth all fell early on as they were reduced to 21-3 after just 11.1 overs.

Ballance put on 143 runs for the fourth wicket with Harry Brook as Yorkshire seized the initiative with the bat.

Dale Steyn (4-48) removed Ballance after his first century of the season before Yorkshire closed on 315-7.

It was the worst possible start for Yorkshire as Lees and Pujara were easily dispatched by Hampshire for just one run between them.

Lyth followed when he edged a ball from Gareth Berg to Tom Alsop soon after, before Ballance and Brook's stand turned Yorkshire's fortunes around.

Ballance reached his ton off 171 balls and brought up his hundred when he drove his 15th boundary of the day.

Later in the day, Yorkshire picked up three batting points as Tim Bresnan (33) and Steven Patterson put on a late 38-run stand to help the White Rose cross the 300-run mark.