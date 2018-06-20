County Championship: Joe Denly and Jonathan Trott hit fifties on day of 20 wickets

Matt Henry lost his leg stump to Keith Barker fourth ball, but later hit back with two wickets in three deliveries

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells (day one): Kent 197: Denly 59, Kuhn 39; Barker 5-32 & 4-0 Warwickshire 125: Trott 51*; Podmore 4-26, Henry 4-54 Kent (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 76 runs Scorecard

A staggering 20 wickets fell in the day on what is usually a batsman's paradise at Tunbridge Wells as Kent earned a first-innings lead in the meeting of Division Two's second against first.

Keith Barker returned his best bowling figures in four years - 5-32 - as Kent were bowled out for 197.

Only Kent captain Joe Denly offered any lasting resistance with 59 before Warwickshire collapsed to 125 all out.

Jonathan Trott was unbeaten on 51, then Kent, batting again, closed on 4-0.

Matt Henry - the country's top wicket taker - caused the early damage for the One-Cay Cup finalists against the County Championship Division Two leaders.

In the space of three balls, he went Wicket-Four-Wicket to remove opener Will Rhodes and Ian Bell, who was coming off the back of two hundreds in his previous Championship match.

Harry Podmore then did the main damage against the Bears' notoriously productive late middle order with his burst of wickets in four successive overs to get rid of Tim Ambrose, Barker (a third successive duck), skipper Jeetan Patel and Chris Wright.

Only a 54-run ninth-wicket stand between Trott and Henry Brookes took Warwickshire past three figures before Henry returned to end the innings with wickets in successive deliveries. A total of 47 scalps for the season now - and on a hat-trick when the Bears bat again, at this rate, almost certainly on day two.

Seamer Harry Podmore told BBC Radio Kent:

"It's great to get a career-best. I'm on a bit of a roll at the moment.

"There's been a little bit of movement off the seam all day, nothing too dramatic, but both Joe Denly and Jonathan Trott showed that there are runs to be had out there if you apply yourself.

"It has been a case of they bowled well and we bowled well. If you put it in the right areas, especially when the ball is newer, then you will get your rewards."

Warwickshire paceman Keith Barker told BBC WM:

"We'd have taken them all out for 197 when we bowled first, but the ball seemed to move off the pitch a bit quicker as the day went on.

"We are behind in the game now. But it's still sort of in the balance if we can start well.

"When the ball gets to 40 to 45 overs old it gets a bit softer and therefore a bit easier for batting so you have to take as many wickets as you can before that."