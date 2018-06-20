County Championship: Salt & Haines put Sussex on top against Durham

Tom Haines (left) is playing only his third first-class game, while Salt's previous highest score was 72

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Arundel Castle (day one): Sussex 439-5: Salt 130, Haines 124, Finch 56, Brown 50*; Salisbury 3-102 Durham: Yet to bat Sussex 5 pts, Durham 1 pt Scorecard

Phil Salt and Tom Haines hit maiden Championship hundreds as Sussex piled on the runs to reach 439-5 on day one against Durham at Arundel.

Salt hit a six and 18 fours in his 130, while 19-year-old Haines collected 19 boundaries in his 124.

Their stand of 244 was a second-wicket record for Sussex against Durham, beating the 196 by Bill Athey and Alan Wells 22 years ago.

Pace bowler Matt Salisbury was the pick of the Durham attack, taking 3-102.

But the day belonged to Haines and Salt, with the former only playing in the match because Chris Jordan was called up for England Lions duty.

Salt was first to three figures off 125 deliveries, but Haines needed four fewer to do so before he was caught at slip by Paul Collingwood - who began his first-class career before the teenager was born - off Cameron Steel.

Harry Finch backed up their efforts with 56, although he had a stroke of luck on 24 when he played on to Salisbury, but the bails were not dislodged, and Ben Brown (50*) and Michael Burgess (30*) added 75 in 10 overs before the close.