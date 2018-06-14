Ben Brown: Sussex captain signs extended deal

Sussex wicketkeeper Ben Brown gathers the ball
Ben Brown has spent his entire career with Sussex

Sussex captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Brown has signed a new deal.

The 29-year-old, who was appointed as skipper for the County Championship and One-Day Cup sides in March, was due to be out of contract at the end of the 2018 season.

He is Sussex's leading run-scorer in this season's Championship, scoring 346 runs at an average of 49.42.

Brown said he felt the club is making good progress and he is relishing the challenges "as a captain and a player".

"It's my ambition to win trophies with my home club and I hope we'll be able to realise this ambition in the near future," he told the club website.

The length of the contract has not been revealed.

