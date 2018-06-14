David Willey: Yorkshire all-rounder risked future for IPL stint

Media playback is not supported on this device Willey six clinches England ODI victory

England all-rounder David Willey says Yorkshire threatened to "rip up" his contract after he missed the start of the season to play in the Indian Premier League.

Willey, 28, joined Chennai Super Kings as a late injury replacement in April and played three games for the side.

He is set to sign a new Yorkshire deal until the end of the 2019 season.

"I was threatened with them ripping my contract up - which wasn't great - but that's been resolved now," Willey said.

"It was a no-brainer. You don't get the chance to go and play in the biggest Twenty20 competition in the world every day."

Willey scored the winning runs as England beat Australia at The Oval in the first of five one-day internationals.

He has scored two centuries and taken 11 wickets in three One-Day Cup matches for Yorkshire as the Tykes reached the knockout stages of the competition.

The former Northants player has not appeared in the County Championship since April 2017.

"I think the landscape of the modern game is changing, and I do think counties should try and work with it rather than work against it - and look at the longer-term picture," Willey added.

"I think if counties had that outward look at these competitions as a longer-term benefit it would be better for everyone involved. There would be less arguments and fall-outs along the way.

"I may not be around as much as Yorkshire would like at the minute, but I see myself as having a long-term benefit to the county I'm at."