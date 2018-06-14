A 129-run partnership by Gary Ballance and Jack Leaning guides Yorkshire to the One-Day Cup semi-finals with a 25-run victory over Essex.

MATCH REPORT: Yorkshire beat Essex to set up Hampshire semi-final

You can follow in-play clips, radio and text coverage of the One-Day Cup semi-finals between Worcestershire v Kent on Sunday and Hampshire v Yorkshire on Monday on the BBC Sport website and app.