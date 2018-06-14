BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Gary Ballance & Jack Leaning help Yorkshire beat Essex
Ballance & Leaning guide Yorkshire to One-Day Cup semi-finals
A 129-run partnership by Gary Ballance and Jack Leaning guides Yorkshire to the One-Day Cup semi-finals with a 25-run victory over Essex.
MATCH REPORT: Yorkshire beat Essex to set up Hampshire semi-final
