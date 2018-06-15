Theunis de Bruyn: Surrey sign South Africa batsman as Virat Kohli replacement

Theunis de Bruyn has played five Tests and two T20 matches for South Africa

Surrey have signed South Africa batsman Theunis de Bruyn to replace injured India captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli had been due to play at least six games for Surrey, but a neck injury sustained in the Indian Premier League meant he could not join the club.

De Bruyn, 25, will play against Somerset and Yorkshire later this month in the County Championship.

"It has always been one of my ambitions to play county cricket," De Bruyn told Surrey's website.

Director of cricket Alec Stewart added: "With Jason Roy and Tom Curran involved in the current one-day series against Australia and Ben Foakes and Sam Curran representing England Lions, Theunis will provide vital reinforcement for our next two County Championship matches."

After his spell at The Oval, De Bruyn will link up with South Africa team for their two-match Test series with Sri Lanka, which starts on 12 July.